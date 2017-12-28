Although Andi Dorfman has long moved on from her January 2015 split from Josh Murray, the Bachelorette alum, 30, still felt uneasy watching her ex get engaged to Amanda Stanton on Bachelor in Paradise in September 2016.

“I don’t think it was hard as much as it was strange,” Dorfman tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Something everyone can relate to in the sense of — you may be finished and done with a relationship or have gotten over all of it, but whenever you hear an ex of yours has gotten engaged or dating again, especially on such a public platform, it just feels strange.”

Dorfman details the experience in her forthcoming book Single State of Mind. “I didn’t want to try and brush it all under the rug, but at the same time, I wasn’t distraught over it,” she explains. “It was just a weird feeling.”

Although it was odd to watch Murray give another woman a ring, Dorfman had no problem bonding with Stanton following her own split from Murray earlier this year.

“I’ve actually been out with her a couple times in New York City,” Dorfman explains. “It’s pretty funny! We don’t actually exchange too many stories, but it’s like how many people in the world have been engaged and then broken off an engagement to the same guy as me? The answer is pretty much only one!”

As Dorfman continues dating, she’s open to exploring other relationships within Bachelor Nation. “I mean, I’m not against it. I don’t think anyone that comes off the show has a stigma, by any means,” she explains. “I hope not because then I would have one too! I’m not against it but I wouldn’t say I’m seeking out a guy from Bachelor Nation by any means [laughs].”

The author jokes: “Unless it was Chris Harrison!”

Although rumors have surrounded Dorfman and the longtime Bachelor host, she insists the two are just friends. “We would never date!” she says. “We have a little fun with it still.”

Single State of Mind is out on January 9, 2018. To read an exclusive excerpt, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on stands now.

