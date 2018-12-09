Andy Cohen’s got a new bromance! The Watch What Happens Live host accidentally got in on the SantaCon fun in New York City and ended up meeting some new friends.

As the Bravo TV personality, 50, hilariously documented the start of one apartment’s party on his Instagram Stories on Saturday, December 8, the partygoers caught wind of his intrigue and invited him their way.

After Cohen told his followers he wasn’t going, he later decided to check out the “raging” bash — alongside his dog — and would later reveal why.

“We came to the party,” the Most Talkative: Stories from the Front Lines of Pop Culture author said in one clip as he panned around the room to a group of people chanting, “Andy, Andy!” before he took a shot of tequila with the men and posed for a picture.

“Ironically, I apparently filmed this same party two years ago and did the same thing,” Cohen revealed in one video. “I’m so consistently … I need new ideas.”

On his way home from the get-together, the Missouri native got sentimental. “You know what the moral of the story is? Every friend was once a stranger — and that’s what Dean, the kid with the glasses from Brown who was hosting the party — that’s what he said [in his message to me] and that’s what made me go.”

Cohen’s fun didn’t end there. “Breaking news, they are back on the roof, even in the frigid temperatures,” he said in another video panning to the party from his home. “And this will conclude my continuing coverage of SantaCon 2019. In the words of Dean, every friend was once a stranger.”

Cuddling with his four-legged friend, Cohen noted that his new pals would be joining him on TV. “Final post script, I’ve booked Dean — and his friends — to bartend on Watch What Happens Live tomorrow night,” he said. “Live. Sunday Night. You know why? Every friend was once a stranger.”

Watch Cohen and his philosophical SantaCon friends on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Bravo on Sunday, December 9, at 11 p.m. ET.

