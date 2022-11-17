Andy Cohen Reacts to News CNN Wants to Sober Up New Year's Eve Broadcast

Not having it! Andy Cohen had a very passionate response to a report that CNN wants him to cut back on cocktails during his New Year’s Eve broadcast.

The Bravo exec, 54, awarded the “Jackhole of the Day” prize to a Variety article about the situation during the Wednesday, November 16, episode of Watch Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “[The headline] was, ‘CNN plans to sober up boozy New Year’s Eve coverage,'” the Superficial author explained. “The article does point out that Anderson [Cooper] and I are still allowed to drink. So, we can all say this to my sobriety.” He then played a clip of himself from last year’s broadcast yelling, “Sayonara, sucka!”

The camera then zoomed in on Cohen as he rose from his chair and walked toward the lens. “I just want you to know Anderson and I are going to party harder than we have ever partied before on New Year’s Eve!” he shouted. “Do you understand me?!”

According to the Variety article in question, CNN “correspondents and anchors who may have slurped down alcoholic concoctions on camera (or off) in the past will be required to halt the practice.” As the talk show host noted, he and Cooper, 55, will be able to drink during their primetime gig, but other hosts will not be doing shots live on air as they have in previous years.

During the 2021 broadcast, Cohen made headlines for his rants about former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and fellow NYE broadcaster Ryan Seacrest. In February, the Missouri native admitted that his memory of the evening was slightly foggy.

“[Anderson and I] got in the car after [the special] and I saw on Twitter the rant I did about de Blasio,” Cohen explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “And I did not recall — though it was about 40 minutes earlier — saying, ‘Sayonara, sucka’ to the outgoing mayor of New York.”

As for his comments about Seacrest, 47, Cohen admitted that he wished he hadn’t said the radio personality had a “group of losers” performing on his show. “The only thing that I regret saying, the only thing is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy,” the Most Talkative author said during a January episode of his Andy Cohen Live Sirius XM show. “And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

After the broadcast, rumors circulated that CNN had fired Cohen, but the network later denied the report. “Andy said something he shouldn’t have on live TV,” a rep for the network told E! News in a statement in January. “We’ve addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year.”