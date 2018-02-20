Would you like fries with that? Andy Grammer recently stopped by Us Weekly to chat about his new album, plus play a rapid fire video version of 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me. The “Honey, I’m Good” crooner, 34, revealed to Us that his first job was in fast food.

“My first job was McDonald’s – terrible!” the singer admitted. Grammer has many talents besides flipping burgers though. When it comes to music, he’s multi-talented: “I can play the guitar. I can play the piano. And I can very badly play the trumpet. And I can beat box.”

He credits his father, Red Grammer, with his musical genius: “My dad is a children’s singer, the best. His hits include “Barnyard Boogie” and “Use a Word.”

The new dad who is currently on tour also told Us what superpower he wishes he had: “I wish I could teleport so that I could be on tour and then just go back to my daughter.” Grammer and wife, Aijia Lise, welcomed their baby daughter, Louisiana, in July.

Grammer blew up nationwide with his first single “Keep Your Head Up” in 2011. Since then, his fan base has grown, so we had to know – what’s the craziest thing a fan has sent him? “A full mural of my French bulldog. It was really well done, and very large,” the singer admitted. “My wife was not about it!”

To find out what Grammer is binge-watching right now and what he sings in the shower, watch the exclusive video above. Catch him on The Good Parts tour now through April.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!