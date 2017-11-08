Baby makes four! Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears have welcomed the couple’s second child, a baby girl, BBC News reports.

According to the outlet, the newborn arrived “a couple of weeks ago.” The 30-year-old tennis star’s grandmother, Shirley Erskine, told BBC News that she was “delighted” to hear the news, and Sears, 29, is in good health.

“All’s well, which is the main thing,” Erskine noted, adding that the infant will be “a little playmate” for the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Sophia Olivia, who is “equally thrilled” to have a new sibling.

Erskine added that the family would likely find out the new baby’s name over the weekend. “I don’t know much at the moment because we haven’t seen her,” she said. “But we’re looking forward to having a little cuddle and a little play with Sophia, whoo is running about all over the place and chattering.”

The proud great-grandmother was also the first to break the news about Sophia’s birth, while speaking to BBC Scotland at the time.

The award-winning athlete and the How to Look After Your Human: A Dog’s Guide author wed in Dunblane, Scotland in April 2015 at the Dunblane Cathedral. The duo got engaged in November 2014.

One month before his wedding day, Murray told BBC Sports that he wasn’t worried about walking down the aisle. “We’ve been together like nine-and-a-half years and we’ve lived together for six or seven years as well, so I don’t think a whole lot’s going to change,” he said at the time. “I kind of feel like we have been married already in terms of the way we spend our lives together and live together. I think I will be more nervous about starting a family that would be more life changing, in a good way.”

