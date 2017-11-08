First time for everything! Haters Back Off star Angela Kinsey stopped by Us Weekly to give us all the details on her memorable first times — from her awkward first kiss to drinking at a rodeo. Watch the video above!

Babysitting Blues

At 14, Kinsey, 46, took on the job of babysitting 8-month old twins. “I still think of that and I’m like that’s insane, I would never leave my children with a 14-year-old,” Kinsey told Us.

Boone’s Farm Rodeo

The former Office star’s first time drinking happened after her family moved to America from Indonesia.

“I went to the rodeo in a small town with friends,” Kinsey recalled to Us. “And we drank Boone’s Farm and it was disgusting. Sorry Boone’s Farm.”

Not So Big Break

While Kinsey has conquered both movies and television, things started off a little rocky when she didn’t get the part of Mary in the Christmas pageant at church. Instead, she was the sheep.

Friendly Kiss

Unfortunately, for Kinsey, her first kiss wasn’t an over-the-top romantic moment. Instead it happened at prom with one of her good friends.

“We fumbled it and we were like ‘We’re better as friends,'” Kinsey told Us.

Teeth Operator

Kinsey has had some dream jobs along the way, but before she hit it big she was an operator and “had to talk to people about their teeth all day.”

“Usually if you call a service about your teeth you’re not happy. You’re not calling because you’re having a great day and want to tell someone how fantastic your teeth are,” Kinsey told Us. “You’re calling and you’re like ‘I’m in pain, help me!'”

To find out Kinsey’s best working experience, plus a disastrous first pet story, watch the video above.

