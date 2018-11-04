Angela Simmons posted an emotional tribute to her ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, who was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday, November 3.

Sharing a series of photos and a video on Instagram on Sunday, November 4, of Tennyson with their son, Sutton Joseph, 2, the Growing Up Hip Hop star, who is the daughter of Run D.M.C.’s Rev. Run, wrote, “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift . I’m hurting . I’m numb. Thank you for the out pouring of love everyone . I cant believe I’m even saying Rest In Peace Sutton . I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

The 31-year-old also posted a heart-wrenching clip of her son giggling as he watched a video of his dad throwing him in the air. “Reflecting . He keeps replaying it RIP Sutton.”

Simmons and Tennyson announced their engagement in April 2016, welcoming their son five months later. She revealed in an Instagram post in December 2017 that they had split.

Atlanta Police told Us Weekly that officers responded to a call of shots at a home in southwest Atlanta just before 5 p.m. on Saturday and found Tennyson, 37, lying dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside an open garage.

“Preliminary information indicates the victim had been talking in the driveway with another man, when the conversation escalated and the suspect shot the victim multiple times,” Officer Jarius Daugherty told Us. “The suspect sped from the scene in a car.” The death is being investigated by the Atlanta Police Department’s homicide unit.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!