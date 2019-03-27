Celebs were out and about this week, from Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox grabbing lunch together, to Frankie Delgado and his wife, Jennifer, attending the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, to AnnaLynne McCord working out. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Angelina Jolie stepped out for lunch at IDG’s Sushi Roku in Pasadena with son Maddox and enjoyed dishes including the pork belly fried rice, yellowtail diced chiles, unagi sashimi and tuna tartare.

— Cofounder of Tone It Up Karena Dawn and Dorit Kahen teamed up with NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) to raise awareness and break the stigma on mental health with a yoga and meditation class in Beverly Hills.

— Five fashionable influencers from the L.A. area spent the weekend at the V Palm Springs with fashion designer Ramy Brook and sported looks by Ramy Brook clothing throughout the vacation while enjoying first class service from the V, uniquely crafted cocktails and a delicious selection of handmade bites.

— Debra Messing and Padma Lakshmi soaked up the views at the afterparty for Captain Marvel sponsored by FIJI Water and Synchrony Bank in the glam 78th-floor penthouse of 30 Park Place at the Four Seasons Residences in downtown NYC.

— Frankie Delgado and his wife, Jennifer Delgado, brought their daughter, Bella, to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in L.A.

— Alyssa Edwards hosted adult campers for outdoor activities and a group talent show at Camp Tazo in Marble Falls, Texas.

— Rick Ross performed at Daylight Beach Club in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort + Casino.

— The Backpack Kid also attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in L.A.

— AnnaLynne McCord attended the lululemon RCVR wellness event at Platform with Dosist and Cryo Cafe, before hitting Margot for an afternoon lunch.

