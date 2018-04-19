Soaring into her latest endeavor! Angelina Jolie wowed when she casually piloted and landed a plane over the Namibian desert in the new ITV special The Queen’s Green Planet, which aired on Monday, April 16.

The 42-year-old Oscar winner, who’s had her pilot’s license since 2004, kept her cool as she flew across the African country. “I think it’s one of the most beautiful places in the world,” she gushed while gazing out the window. Jolie also shared her thoughts on Namibia’s conservation efforts, noting that climate change has caused the desert to expand in a “noticeable” way that poses a threat to trees in the area.

Fans took to Twitter to praise her abilities.

Angelina jolie flying a plane over the Namibian desert at sunset is everything I've ever aspired to be #TheQueensGreenPlanet — Emma Gardner (@emmg8492) April 16, 2018

Angelina Jolie is flying a plane over the desert nonchalantly. Is there anything this woman can’t do?? #QueensGreenPlanet — Hayley (@hayleycaton) April 16, 2018

#TheQueensGreenPlanet Not even shocked that Angelina Jolie can expertly fly a plane — Adrian Alara (@AlaraAdrian) April 16, 2018

OBVIOUSLY Angelina Jolie can fly a plane. #QueensGreenPlanet — Raw Heidi (@RawHeidi) April 16, 2018

Here's Angelina jolie casually flying a plane 💙 pic.twitter.com/j4GhZnhafE — R3ed Alrashid (@R3ed_0) April 18, 2018

The Maleficent star is also featured in other segments of the documentary, which highlights Queen Elizabeth’s mission to develop a global network of forests. The humanitarian and monarch, 91, became acquainted with Jolie in 2014 when the actress was awarded with honorary damehood for her social activism work in the U.K.

Jolie spoke fondly about the royal in a trailer for the project, calling her “this really lovely lady who really cares about the future.” Jolie also included her six children in the documentary, bringing them along to Namibia to partake in and learn about the queen’s conservation efforts.

“For us to come here and say to the children, ‘This is why it’s important to plant a tree,’ that’s the biggest message I can teach my kids, and it’s something that they’ve certainly learned from Her Majesty and her message,” raved the By the Sea star.

Jolie shares Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

