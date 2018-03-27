Not so fast. Despite reports, a source tells Us Weekly that Angelina Jolie is not off the market.

“Angie isn’t dating a real estate agent. She isn’t even dating at the moment,” the insider reveals. “Yes, she has hung out with a couple of guys over the last year, but it’s extremely low-key.”

The Salt actress, 42, and estranged husband Brad Pitt officially called it quits in September 2016 after more than 10 years together and two years of marriage. They are parents to Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.

“The divorce talks between Brad and Angie are ongoing,” the source adds, noting that Pitt, 54, is lonesome for their children, who live with their mom. “Brad wishes the kids would spend overnights at his house, but he is hopeful that over time, that will organically happen.”

The Tomb Raider star and Pitt much of their marriage on the move, raising their family in various cities. But since their split, Jolie and the kids have remained in L.A. “Angie is frustrated that Los Angeles has become the home base for the family,” the source says. “Yes, she does travel, but she misses the nomadic lifestyle of moving around every three or four months. It’s best for the kids that they aren’t moving around all the time. Angie has a restless spirit and would have continued to roam around the world with the kids if the divorce hadn’t occurred. Brad insisted that the kids have stability and wanted them to stop moving around.”

Jolie opened up about raising her kids as a single mother in a September 2017 interview with the Sunday Telegraph. “It’s been difficult. I don’t enjoy being single,” the First They Killed My Father director admitted. “It’s not something I wanted. There’s nothing nice about it. It’s just hard.”

Although Jolie puts on a brave face for the cameras, she quietly battles her emotions. “Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it together, but really, I am just trying to get through my days,” she disclosed. “Emotionally, it’s been a very difficult year.”

