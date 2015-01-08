When in Rome! Angelina Jolie took her lucky daughters Zahara and Shiloh toy shopping in Rome on Wednesday, Jan. 7, ahead of their meeting with Pope Francis.

The mom of six, who is bringing along her eldest daughters to meet the Pope, stuck to her signature all-black ensemble and embraced the rain while checking out local toy shop Berte in Piazza Navona. The fun outing came after the trio — and their hefty amount of luggage — were bombarded by fans post landing at Ciampino international airport.

As exclusively reported by Us Weekly, the Unbroken director is scheduled "for a VIP meet-and-greet at the Vatican with Pope Francis." (Brad Pitt was also scheduled to attend but due to a “last minute change” didn’t come, a source tells Us.)

The couple, who consider themselves nonreligious, both “admire the Pope” and “like the Pope’s message,” the insider tells Us of the reason for the visit.

"The visit has been in the works for some time,” a Vatican source explains.

Prior to touching down in Rome, Jolie was spotted with her brood in Las Vegas (where they visited another toy store!) while Pitt was busy at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

