A trip down memory lane! Angelina Jolie showed her support for the new Tomb Raider movie by taking some of her children to a screening on Sunday, March 18.

The Maleficent actress, 42, and her four youngest children, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, Knox and Vivienne, 9, headed out to see an afternoon screening of the film at a movie theater in North Hollywood, California.

Jolie played the role of Lara Croft in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001, and reprised the role for the movie’s sequel, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, in 2003. The Oscar winner arrived at the theater with her kids in tow, while wearing a long black peacoat tied at the waist and paired with black sunglasses and black boots. Her other two sons, Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14 — whom she also shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt — were not spotted during the family outing.

The reboot stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, who is a character adapted from the video game. Us Weekly recently spoke to the actress, 29, about the film and the importance of having a representation of women in action films. “I didn’t grow up having a lot of female action stars to look up to. Now we live in very different times,” the actress told Us at the movie’s premiere in Hollywood on March 12. “In this film, I love the fact that she doesn’t have supernatural powers. I hope that it’s a young woman that a young audience can relate to.”

Vikander also told Us what she thinks makes the character of Lara Croft so powerful. “[I] feel that it’s OK to have doubts as she has, trying to find what her path in life is going to be. But she’s stubborn — she doesn’t take the easy road. She wants to create her own destiny,” she shared with Us. “When she’s thrown out here on her first adventure, we really see her having to go through the pain and struggle. By experience, she pulls out those famous traits, as she’s known for, and becomes the action hero that we so all know her to be.”

Tomb Raider is in theaters now.

