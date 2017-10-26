Anna Wintour Reveals Who She Would Never Invite Back to the Met Gala

Anna Wintour wants to make the Met Gala great again – by excluding one notable guest. The Vogue editor appeared on The Late Late Show on Wednesday, October 25, and revealed who she wouldn’t invite back to the lavish fete.

During the “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment, host James Corden gave Wintour the choice to eat pickled pigs feet or name the celebrity she’d never extend an invitation to again. Without hesitation, Wintour quipped: “Donald Trump.”

Wintour was a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election against Trump. In October of that year, Vogue officially endorsed Clinton, marking the first time the magazine had ever publicly endorsed a presidential candidate. “Obviously we felt it was a moment in history for women,” Wintour told the Wall Street Journal at the time. “At times like that you need to take a leadership position…. To me, it was in support of women.”

Still, readers can expect to see First Lady Melania Trump within the pages of the fashion magazine. “We have a tradition of always covering whoever is the first lady at Vogue,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “And I can’t imagine that this time would be any different.”

In December of that year, Wintour publicly apologized after allegedly being overheard criticizing the Trump Foundation and his future presidency. “Trump’s foundation has done nothing,” Wintour said, according to British tabloid The Mirror at the time. “Its board is packed with relatives, and he’s going to use his presidency to sell himself and his brand and profit personally for himself and his family.”

