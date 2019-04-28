Unbreakable love! Annette Bening and Warren Beatty have been married for 27 years. Their secret formula for making it work in Hollywood is actually quite simple.

“There is no secret as anyone who’s been married knows,” the actress, 60, told Us Weekly exclusively at Arthur Miller’s All My Sons Broadway opening night in New York City. “We have an incredible family, we have beautiful children. We’ve been through a lot. It’s the center of life. It’s the most important thing. It’s everything.”

As for Beatty, 82, the actor believes the special factor in their marriage is his wife. “I don’t think it’s a secret,” he told reporters. “Did you see this performance?”

The Captain Marvel actress stars as Kate Keller in All My Sons’ return to Broadway. The Jack O’Brien-directed play, which also features Tracy Letts and Benjamin Walker, follows a Midwest family as they deal with a secret in the aftermath of World War II.

The Bonnie and Clyde star, who noted that it took him “seven or eight seconds” to realize Bening was The One, took every opportunity to laud her talent. “I don’t think there’s a finer actress,” he added.

Beatty and the Kids Are All Right star tied the knot in March 1992. The couple share sons Stephen, 27, and Benjamin, 24, as well as daughters Isabel, 22, and Ella, 19.

As for the brood’s plans regarding an upcoming holiday, the Oscar nominee longs for a “simple” Mother’s Day as “being with one, two, three or four of my children. I wouldn’t mind all, but I probably can’t get all,” she revealed to Us. “Just being together, that’s it. It doesn’t matter what else, and if we can’t be together, a phone call is OK too.”

Bening opened up about the pair’s anniversary during a February appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “We have been together a long time. We would like to be together on our anniversary, but if we can’t,” she said before trailing off. She later noted that her husband possibly surprising her with a visit in New York had “crossed [her] mind.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

