Anthony Anderson has come a long way since starring in his own short-lived sitcom, All About the Andersons, in the early aughts. Since then, the 50-year-old comedian has made a name for himself on Black-ish as paranoid dad Andre Johnson, and most recently, as host of game show To Tell the Truth. But even after all these years, there’s still a lot of things about Anderson that many people aren’t privy to.

So, because of that, Us caught up with the Emmy nominated actor — and his just-as-hilarious mom, Doris, who acts as scorekeeper on To Tell The Truth — to learn 25 things about himself that no one knows. Watch the video above (and keep scrolling) to find out more fun facts about Anderson.

1. When I was a kid, I thought I was going to be an actor.

2. My favorite subject in school was math.

3. I [am] named after my [estranged] father.

4. I really don’t have fears anymore. But early on, it was the fear of failure. That’s why I worked so hard.

5. I could listen to “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway on repeat for the rest of my life.

6. My favorite part about being a dad is when my children don’t listen to me and I can say, “I told you so.”

7. My first job was [as] a summer camp counselor.

8. I was a dessert delivery company mascot in college. It was my worst job because I had to wear black dance tights, a pink cape and a silver Lone Ranger mask, and sing the corniest songs.

9. I cook a mean jalapeño cheddar cornbread with tarragon fingerling potatoes and a nice rib eye steak.

10. My first car was a Mitsubishi Precis. It got repossessed two months after I bought it because I couldn’t afford it.

11. My best audition was for [1999’s] Life. I played Cookie the prison cook. I ended up actually cooking for the casting director, and I believe that is what got me the job.

12. My worst audition experience was when I dressed up as a woman. I thought I [did] great. The director and producers thought otherwise.

13. I haven’t been yet, but I love Europe and Africa.

14. My mama just shows up [on Black-ish] like it’s her job. And she doesn’t even tell me she’s coming. It’s awkward.

15. My most memorable fan experience was when I [met] a tribe of Aboriginal people in Australia. They had never seen a Black American person live and in the flesh. I befriended [them] the entire week that I was there.

16. The scariest moment of my life [was] when my mother found out that I ordered a baby grand piano [with her credit card].

17. I enjoy watching the Food Network — anything that Gordon Ramsay is a part of.

18. I was starstruck when I met James Earl Jones. He is my idol. I sat next to him [reading] a newspaper. I was just content with sitting in [his] presence.

19. After about five minutes, he ruffled his paper up, got up and walked away. I looked at him to say goodbye, and I went back to the paper and realized I was fake reading upside down.

20. My hidden talent is playing the piano.

21. I only play songs from the ’80s, like “Ribbon in the Sky” by Stevie Wonder.

22. The best gift I ever received was the gift of life.

23. The second was the gift of information from my financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual on how to prepare for my future.

24. I love to garden.

25. My fondest childhood memory is just hanging with my friends on our block.

To Tell the Truth airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, which is followed by Black-ish at 9 p.m. ET.