Anthony Anderson revealed he recently “spent the night in the emergency room” after injuring himself on set.

“Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win!” Anderson, 53, jokingly captioned an Instagram pic of himself making a peace sign while on a gurney on Thursday, February 1. “Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be!”

The Black-ish alum went on to note that his “CT scans and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion.” He ended his initial post on a funny note, writing, “That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!”

Not long after, Anderson also shared a photo of “the chair that whooped my ass last night” via Instagram. “Something about it is menacing! It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me!” he hilariously captioned the pic. “Little does he know I got something for that ass! He gone learn today!”

Anderson suffered the injury while filming the upcoming action thriller G20. The film’s logline reads: “Terrorists take over the G20 summit with US President Taylor Sutton, bringing her governing and military experience to defend her family, company, and the world.’

The movie, directed by Patricia Riggen, stars Viola Davis as President Sutton alongside Antony Starr, Clark Gregg, Sabrina Impacciatore, Ramón Rodríguez, Elizabeth Marvel, Douglas Hodge and Marsai Martin.

Anderson announced his casting in the film last month. “It’s official! 🎬🎥🎞️📺 #G20Movie,” he wrote via Instagram on January 23. “Excited to be a part of this amazing film with the incomparable @violadavis 👑 and my outstanding cast mates.”

In addition to sharing his recent injury with fans, Anderson has also been candid about his weight loss and diagnosis with type 2 diabetes. “It’s more than just monitoring your glucose and your blood sugar levels,” he shared during a January 2023 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It’s also worrying and being conscious of the other things that happen, which is cardiovascular disease.”

Anderson noted that losing his father to cardiovascular disease due to complications with type 2 diabetes served as motivation behind his physical transformation. “I look around and I see what happens to be people who go unchecked and don’t check themselves like my dad was,” he explained. “And it’s just about sharing this information.”