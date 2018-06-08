In Memoriam

Anthony Bourdain Dead: Chrissy Teigen, Gordon Ramsay and More Celebs Pay Tribute

By

Celebrities and chefs took to social media with heartfelt tributes about Anthony Bourdain, who died at the age of 61 on Friday, June 8.

The culinary expert and longtime TV personality was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was shooting an upcoming episode of his CNN travel and food show, Parts Unknown. The network reported “with extraordinary sadness” that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Anthony Bourdain Alex Oliveira/startraksphoto.com

Chrissy Teigen was one of the first stars to send her condolences. “Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet,” the Cravings cookbook author, 32, tweeted. “Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now.”

Fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay followed suit. “Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” the MasterChef host, 51, tweeted. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US: 1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123.”

Neil deGrasse Tyson, who sat down with Bourdain on his podcast StarTalk several times over the years, tweeted a photo with the late chef. “A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all,” the astrophysicist, 59, wrote. “Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018).”

Busy Philipps tweeted, “Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.”

