Celebrities and chefs took to social media with heartfelt tributes about Anthony Bourdain, who died at the age of 61 on Friday, June 8.

The culinary expert and longtime TV personality was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was shooting an upcoming episode of his CNN travel and food show, Parts Unknown. The network reported “with extraordinary sadness” that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Chrissy Teigen was one of the first stars to send her condolences. “Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet,” the Cravings cookbook author, 32, tweeted. “Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now.”

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now 🙁 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

Fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay followed suit. “Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain,” the MasterChef host, 51, tweeted. “He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US: 1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123.”

Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away US:1-800-273-TALK UK: 116 123 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 8, 2018

Neil deGrasse Tyson, who sat down with Bourdain on his podcast StarTalk several times over the years, tweeted a photo with the late chef. “A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all,” the astrophysicist, 59, wrote. “Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018).”

Busy Philipps tweeted, “Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.”

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018

See more tributes to Bourdain below.

Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain. Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please remember, help is right here: Nat’l Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

Also thinking of @AsiaArgento today. Keep her in your prayers. Rest In Peace Anthony Bourdain. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 8, 2018

This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018

devastated by the losses of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. we must continue to destigmatize depression, anxiety & a therapist. it’s ok to seek help. In fact it’s incredibly wise. you are not broken. the future has so much in store for you. please never take your life from us. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) June 8, 2018

National Suicide Hotline

1 800 273 8255 I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 8, 2018

Crushing and sad about Anthony Bourdain. Regardless of how people spar over certain issues, this is tragic news.@Bourdain — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) June 8, 2018

My heart is broken for my sweet friend @AsiaArgento. … Anthony Bourdain💔 — om (@oliviamunn) June 8, 2018

We have lost one of the greatest storytellers in the world Anthony Bourdain. He took us around the world sharing food culture and mostly the connection between people. He will be missed. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) June 8, 2018

My deepest condolences to his families and loved ones. He sometimes spoke of his battle with depression. I am saddened to hear it took him from us while he still had so much left to share. https://t.co/MDMXlDZdNX — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 8, 2018

Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you. I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back. pic.twitter.com/kqOEdJ80h9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

Goodbye, Anthony Bourdain. The world is less interesting today. Thank you for all you gave us — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 8, 2018

Deeply saddened by the losses we’ve had this week. Kate Spade, now Anthony Bourdain, and who knows how many others in the world. Hopefully these tragedies open up the conversations of mental illness even more. 😔 — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) June 8, 2018

My husband once came up with this idea to order the cuisine type of a particular Bourdain episode and then watch it. So when you’re seeing and craving the food – you get to have it! Highly recommend this magical endeavor #AnthonyBourdain you will be missed ❤️ — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) June 8, 2018

Just remember every1 you matter! I grew up a fearful and scared kid. Nervous and anxious about travel and adventure. @Bourdain changed that for me. He helped spark a curiosity about cultures, people. & stories that will last a lifetime. You will be missed. — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) June 8, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!