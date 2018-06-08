Celebrity chef and writer Anthony Bourdain has died of an apparent suicide in France, CNN reports. He was 61.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement on Friday, June 8. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

According to the outlet, Bourdain was overseas working on his show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown at the time. French chef Eric Ripert found him unresponsive in his hotel. No more details have been provided.

“Tony was an exceptional talent,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in an email to employees. “Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

Bourdain had been dating actress Asia Argento. In October 2017, he publicly supported her amid her accusation that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her in the past. “.@AsiaArgento I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world,” he tweeted at the time. (Weinstein has denied any allegations of now-consensual sex.)

Bourdain’s death comes days after designer Kate Spade was found dead at age 55 in a bedroom of her NYC apartment on Tuesday, June 5. A housekeeper found her hanging with a red scarf around her neck attached to a doorknob at approximately 10:20 a.m. ET. On Thursday, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed to Us Weekly her death was suicide by hanging.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Story is still developing.

