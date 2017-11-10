Anthony Edwards is the latest star in Hollywood to speak out about his experience with sexual abuse. The ER star wrote an essay about his alleged experiences with producer Gary Goddard on Medium on Friday, November 10.

“When I was 14 years old, my mother opened the door for me to answer honestly about the rumors she had heard about Gary Goddard — who was my mentor, teacher and friend — being a pedophile. I denied it through tears of complete panic,” Edwards, 55, began in his essay entitled “Yes Mom, There is Something Wrong: From Victim to Survivor.”

“To face that truth was not an option as my sense of self was completely enmeshed in my gang of five friends who were all led by this sick father figure,” the Top Gun actor continued. “I met Goddard when I was 12, and he quickly became a dominant force in my life. He taught me about the value of acting, respect for friendship, and the importance of studying.”

“Pedophiles prey on the weak,” Edwards, who said he sought out therapy after his alleged experiences at 51 years old, wrote. “My father, who suffered from undiagnosed PTSD from WWII, was not emotionally available. Everyone has the need to bond, and I was no exception. My vulnerability was exploited. I was molested by Goddard, my best friend was raped by him — and this went on for years. The group of us, the gang, stayed quiet.”

The Golden Globe winner also revealed he ran into the founder and CEO of The Goddard Group, 63, at the airport 22 years ago.

“22 years ago, I happened to run into Gary Goddard at an airport,” Edwards wrote. “I was able to express my outrage at what he had done. He swore to his remorse and said that he had gotten help. I felt a temporary sense of relief. I say temporary because when Goddard appeared in the press four years ago for alleged sexual abuse, my rage resurfaced.”

Edwards is likely referring to a pair of lawsuits from 2014 accusing Goddard of sexually abusing teenage males.

“I’ve learned a lot in these last four years,” the Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders actor wrote. “Most importantly, I’ve learned that I’m not alone. One in six men have an abusive sexual experience before they turn 18. Secrecy, shame and fear are the tools of abuse, and it is only by breaking the stigma of childhood sexual abuse that we can heal, change attitudes, and create safer environments for our children.”

