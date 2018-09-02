April Love Geary is standing up for Ariana Grande. The model came to the defense of the “God is a Woman” songstress after trolls attacked her choice of clothing.

Geary, 23, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 1, after Grande, 25, faced backlash over the dress she wore while performing at Aretha Franklin’s funeral the day prior.

Geary first posted a Twitter exchange that showed two women discussing the manner in which Bishop Charles Ellis III touched Grande while speaking to her post-performance, for which he apologized for on Friday, August 31.

As the commenters noted, instead of focusing on Ellis, people pointed blame at the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer for her outfit choice.

“I don’t care what you think about Ariana Grande, her music or her dress,” one person wrote. “This is wrong. That bishop’s hand should not be on her breast.”

Geary later posted a screenshot of a lengthy direct message that someone had sent her, writing about how Grande should have been “modest” and “dressed APPROPRIATELY,” among other things.

“YOU’RE THE PROBLEM,” Geary captioned the screenshot, adding, “F-ck off hahahah.”

Twitter users expressed their concern for Grande after photos of the bishop with his arm around the pop star showed his hand near her breast began to circulate, using the hashtags #RespectAriana and #RespectArianaandAllWomen. The preacher later issued an apology for the physical interaction.

“It would never be my intention to touch any woman’s breast. … I don’t know, I guess I put my arm around her,” he told The Associated Press following the incident. “Maybe I crossed the border, maybe I was too friendly or familiar but again, I apologize.”

Geary — who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Robin Thicke — faced criticism earlier this month for getting pregnant so soon after giving birth to their 6-month-old daughter, Mia, and for being unwed before conceiving.

“Why are women so obsessed with telling me I need a ring? Getting married is the easy part, seeing how you are together AFTER having the babies is the hard part,” she quipped back to the haters on Instagram. “We’re in 2018. Not the 1950’s. Women don’t NEED to get married before having babies. Ya’ll need to chill.”

