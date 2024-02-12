Once you kill a cow, you gotta make a burger — or at least that’s what Lady Gaga and Beyoncé fans are hoping after the latter announced her new album during the Super Bowl.

After Beyoncé, 42, shared the trailer for Renaissance Act II on Sunday, February 11, fans immediately noticed some visual similarities to her and Gaga’s 2010 music video for “Telephone.” The new teaser starts with Beyoncé driving a yellow cab through the desert, but the passenger seat in the car is not fully visible.

The image reminded many observers of the end of “Telephone,” which showed Beyoncé driving through the desert with Gaga, 37, after picking her up from prison. In that instance, Beyoncé was driving the P–y Wagon from Kill Bill: Volume 1, which is also bright yellow.

The video famously ended with the phrase “to be continued,” and fans have been waiting for a follow-up ever since.

Sleuths also pointed out the fact that Gaga entered prison in the “Telephone” video on February 11, which happens to be the same date of the Super Bowl and Beyoncé’s Act II announcement. Gaga, meanwhile, shared a photo from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday that showed her holding up two fingers. While she could have meant the gesture as a peace sign, the Beyhive and Little Monsters seized on her caption — “Let’s f–king go” — as evidence that the two stars are about to team up again.

For those viewers not that interested in football, Beyoncé’s album announcement was the highlight of the big game. The Grammy winner teased the news in her Verizon ad, during which she tried various stunts to “break the internet.” At the end of the spot, she said, “OK, they ready. Drop the new music.”

The Beyhive soon realized this was not a drill, as Beyoncé shared the album teaser via Instagram and announced that two new songs, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” were available to stream. She also revealed that Renaissance Act II will drop on Friday, March 29.

Shortly before releasing Renaissance Act I in July 2022, Beyoncé teased that the project would actually consist of three parts, but at the time, she offered no further info about when the second and third installments would arrive. Act I drew on house music for inspiration, while Act II seems to be leaning in a country direction, with the new singles featuring acclaimed banjo player Rhiannon Giddens and gospel artist Robert Randolph.

Related: Everything to Know About Beyonce’s New Album 'Renaissance Act II' Ready for round two? Because the second part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance is on its way. During Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, the music icon dropped a bombshell, announcing her new album, Renaissance Act II, after teasing the new music in a Verizon commercial. The brand’s spot for the big game featured Beyoncé attempting to […]

As for Act III, fans have already begun speculating that Beyoncé will explore rock music. “Act III is a rock album. I know it,” one social media user wrote via X. “I KNOW she calling Jack White up again. I KNOW she calling Paramore. I KNOW IT.”

Beyoncé previously collaborated with White, 48, on “Don’t Hurt Yourself” from 2016’s Lemonade.