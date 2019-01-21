Are Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Dating?

An unlikely pair! Rumors are swirling that Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron are dating, but are they really Hollywood’s newest couple?

The Sun reported on Sunday, January 20, that the War Machine actor, 55, and Gringo actress, 43, have been “casually seeing each other” since December 2018. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly, however, that the rumors are not valid: “There is nothing to it and it’s not true.”

A second source tells Us, “Brad and Charlize have spent time together through the Breitling SA brand and have worked with that brand together,” but there is nothing going on “beyond that.”

The initial report alleged that Pitt and Theron met through her ex-fiancé, Sean Penn, from whom she split in June 2015. However, the second source tells Us, “Sean Penn definitely did not introduce them. Charlize has no relationship with Sean.”

The South Africa native started dating Penn, 58, in December 2013. A year later, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that the pair “decided to take their relationship to the next level” and secretly got engaged during a trip to Paris. “There’s no ring, but they are committed,” the insider told Us at the time.

Nearly a year and a half later, multiple sources confirmed that Penn and the Tully actress called off their engagement. Theron is now raising her two children — son Jackson, 6, and daughter August, 3 — as a single mom with the help of her mother, Gerda Maritz.

“Sometimes I lose my mind, especially in a car, like when we’re on a road trip or something,” the Atomic Blonde star told Us of her mom in April 2018. “She’ll look at me and laugh. … Then she’ll say, ‘It’s just a moment. It’s going to pass.’”

Pitt, meanwhile, was married to Angelina Jolie for two years before they announced their separation in December 2016. The estranged pair’s divorce has not yet been finalized, however, as they continue to battle over custody of their six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

With reporting by Brody Brown

