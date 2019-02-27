Defending herself … again. Ariana Grande faced the controversy surrounding her headlining slot at the Manchester Pride Live event.

“I saw many people discussing this so i wanted to chime in…. hope that’s okay,” the pop star, 25, began in a Wednesday, February 27, Twitter post that included a lengthy note.

i saw many people discussing this so i wanted to chime in…. hope that’s okay 🖤🌫 pic.twitter.com/7joiZwI1QS — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 27, 2019

Grande first clarified that she has “nothing to do with ticket pricing” before addressing the backlash she has received as a straight headliner at the LGBTQ+ event. “The lgbtq community has been so special to me and supportive throughout my entire career. The relationships i have with my lgbtq fans, friends, and family make me so so happy,” she wrote. “I want to celebrate and support this community, regardless of my identity or how people label me. And also i wanna visit a city that means so much to me.”

She continued: “Lgbtq representation is incredibly important, and i’m always proud to share the stage with lgbtq artists! Over the years, pride events have been headlined by performers and artists of all sexual orientations and genders, including straight allies like Cher and Kylie Minogue. I do think there’s room for us to talk about these issues without equating a performance *for* an lgbtq audience with exploitation of the lgbtq community.”

Grande concluded by clarifying her intentions behind agreeing to the opportunity. “If you truly feel like i didn’t deserve to be offered this spot, i respect that. But i did accept it excitedly and gratefully,” she explained. “I’m not claiming to be the hero of the community or the face of the lgbtq rights movement — i just wanna put on a show that makes my lgbtq fans feel special and celebrated and supported. That’s all i wanna do.”

The Grammy winner announced her performance on Monday, February 25. “Manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. My heart,” she tweeted. “I cant wait to see u and i love u so so much.”

The event will take place on August 25, more than two years after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber at her Dangerous Woman concert in Manchester. Grande previously staged her “One Love Manchester” benefit concert in the city in June 2017, less than a month after the fatal attack.

