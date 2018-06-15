Hitting that high note – while flashing that ring! Ariana Grande delivered a surprise performance during the 2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Dinner in NYC on Thursday, June 14.

The crowd was taken aback as the “Side to Side” singer, 24, made her way to the stage to sing “Be Alright.” The Weeknd presented shortly after.

Grande attended the event with fiancé Pete Davidson, and they were seen holding hands at one point in the evening. During her set, the former Disney star showed off her stunning engagement ring, which the Saturday Night Live star reportedly paid $93,000 for.

Early Friday morning, she tweeted: “i cant believe my life rn tbh if i’m dreaming pls knock me the f–k back out.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed earlier this week that Grande and Davidson, 24, are engaged after just a few weeks of dating. Following the news, they celebrated at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. They’d later fly to the Big Apple and catch the 11 p.m. showing of the supernatural horror flick Hereditary at the Regal Battery Park Stadium 11 on June 13.

Despite the whirlwind romance, a source tells Us that the pair plan on having a long engagement. “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive,” one insider said. “They are both constantly making each other laugh. Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

