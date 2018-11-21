Just keep tweetin’ and tweetin’ and tweetin’. Ariana Grande hit back at Piers Morgan following his critical comments about Little Mix and Ellen DeGeneres and Twitter erupted with a back-and-forth battle of words between the two — and her mom.

“Ellen drooling today over famous men’s bodies on #InternationalMensDay2018. Yet I’ve been abused all day for complimenting @hollywills on her legs,” Morgan, 53, tweeted on Monday, November 19, about his comments regarding British TV presenter Holly Willoughby. “The hypocrisy of modern feminism laid bare..”

The following day, he used the social media platform to criticize British girl group Little Mix, accusing them of ripping off the Dixie Chicks with the cover art for their upcoming album, LM5, and that’s when the “Breathin’” singer’s mom, Joan Grande, chimed in.

“Honestly what is wrong with you @piersmorgan?” the 25-year-old popstar’s mom asked on Wednesday, November 21. “Didn’t your mother ever teach you, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say it! You came for @TheEllenShow yesterday which was disgraceful, she is an angel. @LittleMix today, did you ever hear of paying homage? And..well never mind.”

And that was just the beginning.

“Hi Joan, my mother taught me to speak my mind & never be afraid to express honestly held opinion,” the Good Morning Britain host replied. “Ellen’s a hypocrite – and as for Little Mix, I’d just prefer they use their talent to sell records rather than their nudity. As your own daughter does…!”

Ariana was quick to step in.

“Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to,” the “God Is a Woman” songstress wrote. “Women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.”

Morgan replied, adding to the drama. “Hi Ariana! How lovely to hear from you so soon after your mother,” he wrote. “Of course, women can do what they like – but if they/you use nudity to sell records to impressionable young female fans, I’ll continue to call them/you out on it. All due respect, but thank YOU. Next…”

Ariana quipped back: “also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it.”

Though the Victorious alum then turned her tweets to teasing her upcoming music video for “Thank U Next,” Morgan continued the disagreement on his page.

“When everyone finally stops screaming at me about this @LittleMix @ArianaGrande furore, they will suddenly realise I’m right,” he tweeted. “There’s no need for young female pop stars, with millions of young female fans, to use nudity to sell records. It’s tacky & sends the wrong message.”

He later added: “Very disappointed @KimKardashian @emrata & @chrissyteigen haven’t (so far..) raced to defend @LittleMix & @ArianaGrande over their ‘nudity is the only way to succeed’ campaign. Come on ladies!”

Ariana then hit hard, posting a shirtless photo of Morgan’s that he recently shared. “When u do it it’s ok tho right?” she wrote, to which he asked if it was her screensaver. “Nah and it ain’t ur girls’ either i can promise u that,” he added.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!