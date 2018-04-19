Ariana Grande Is ‘Really Excited’ to Release New Music 

Something to sing about. Ariana Grande is ready release her music for her fans.

“She is really excited to release this new music. It’s been awhile since Dangerous Woman came out and she is more than ready to be out there again,” a source close to Grande exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that the pop diva is “more excited than nervous.”

The 24-year-old singer’s last album, Dangerous Woman, was released in May 2016. Grande returned to social media for the first time since December 2017 to tease her new music.

“missed you,” Grande tweeted on Tuesday, April 17. In a second post, she wrote “4.20 no fears left to cry” upside down.

The “Side to Side” crooner also shared what appears to be the cover art of her new single, “No Tears Left To Cry” on Thursday, April 19, and directed fans to her website.

Friday, April 20, will mark the first time Grande has released new solo music since the terror attack, which killed 22 people and injured 59, at her May 2017 connect at Manchester Arena. The Nickelodeon alum raised more than for the victims’ families at her “One Love Manchester” benefit concert in June 2017.

“I want to thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified,” Grande said to fans at the time. “I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity we’re displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now. So I want to thank you for being just that.”

