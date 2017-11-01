A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Hot and dangerous! Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were the perfect pair on Halloween night when they dressed up as Mugatu and Katinka, the high-fashion villains from the 2001 comedy Zoolander.

Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

Rocking all red, the “Dangerous Woman” songstress, 24, stunned in a strapless dress, long latex gloves and a choker necklace. Grande completed the look with dramatic makeup and a short brunette wig, perfectly resembling actress Milla Jovovich’s iconic character.

As for Miller, the “Weekend” rapper, 25, channeled Will Ferrell’s epic role with a blonde curly wig, sunglasses embellished with gold decor and a blue and red suit with silver fringe. Miller topped off his outfit with a white dog stuffed animal, paying tribute to Mugatu’s pooch.

Most Outrageous Celebrity Halloween Costumes Through the Years

The “One Last Time” singer shared a video on Instagram of herself in full character and quoted Katinka in her caption. “I do not like snoopy reported with lack of fashion sense…… not one little bit,” she wrote alongside a clip of herself gazing off into the distance while brushing her lip with her glove.

I do not like snoopy reporter with lack of fashion sense…… not one little bit A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Celebrity Couples and How They First Met: Love Story Beginnings

“Relax Derek,” Grande captioned another photo of the couple, referencing Ben Stiller’s starring role of fashion mogul Derek Zoolander in the flick.

joan and bette A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 30, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The “Break Free” crooner made the most out of the spooky holiday! Before linking up with Miller in the evening, Grande and her best friend, Doug Middlebrook, had the ultimate throwback costume when they dressed as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, whose famous rivalry was highlighted in the docudrama Feud.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!