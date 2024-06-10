It’s official — Dalton Gomez is dating It Follows actress Maika Monroe.

Gomez, 28, the ex-husband of Ariana Grande, was seen in a string of photos shared by Monroe, 31, via Instagram on Sunday, June 9.

The photo dump kicked off with a darkened snap of the pair kissing on the road as Monroe stood on tiptoes to reach her boyfriend.

A final photo revealed a much clearer shot of Gomez, a real estate agent who married Grande, 30, in 2021 before the pair divorced two years later, leaning into Monroe on board a boat.

Related: Famous Men Featured in Ariana Grande’s Music Videos: Penn Badgley, More While Ariana Grande prefers not to feature a love interest in every music video, some familiar faces have made surprise appearances over the years. Grande got her start as a teenager when she appeared in Broadway’s production of 13. She went on to score her first major role as Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon show […]

For her part, Monroe is seen resting her head on Gomez’s shoulder, dressed in a black, long-sleeved shirt, just like Gomez.

Letting the photos speak for themselves, Monroe simply captioned the post with a star emoji.

Gomez was spotted in Monroe’s expired Instagram Stories in the past, however Sunday’s post is the couple’s Instagram grid debut.

The pair were first linked to one another in October, 2023, when photos of them kissing were published by TMZ.

Meanwhile, Grande has happily moved on from her relationship with Gomez and was seen looking smitten with her boyfriend Ethan Slater earlier that weekend.

The Wicked costars made a rare public appearance at the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida, and were both dressed in Florida Panthers jerseys as they took in the first game of the ice hockey championship series.

Grande and Slater, 32, began dating in summer 2023 after Slater also ended things with Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son.

Prior to being with Gomez, Monroe dated Stranger Things actor, Joe Keery, from 2017 until 2022.

Keery, 32, opened up about his split from Monroe, in a recent interview with Variety which was published on Thursday, June 6.

Related: Ariana Grande’s Dating History In Photos: A Timeline of Her Exes and Flings Ariana Grande is no stranger to whirlwind romances and devastating breakups. During her search for The One, Grande thought she came close with Pete Davidson — whom she began dating after her split from late rapper Mac Miller. Us Weekly broke the news of Grande and Davidson’s engagement in June 2018 but the duo called […]

In the interview, the actor revealed he and Monroe had broken off their relationship right before he began filming season 5 of the FX series, Fargo.

“I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work,” Keery told the outlet. “My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show. We weren’t really leaving due to COVID-19.”

Keery added that in the aftermath of the breakup — and in training for his Fargo character, Gator Tillman — he “started working out a bunch and changed my diet a little bit.”

“I’ve never really done that for a job. I didn’t realize it at the time, but I think it kind of informed me physically … I had a very simple lifestyle, and I was cooking for myself,” he explained, noting that “being able to roll with the punches and buckle in” is a big part of making his career work amidst life changes, like the breakup, and geographical ones.