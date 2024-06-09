Ariana Grande looked every bit smitten with her boyfriend Ethan Slater as they made a rare public appearance together at the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, June 8.

The pair both wore Florida Panthers jerseys and watched the home team beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 at the Amerant Bank Arena during the first game of the ice hockey championship series.

Grande, 30, and Slater, 32, were all smiles as they took in the match, with the singer sporting what looked to be cat ears representative of her new single “The Boy Is Mine.”

“Meow,” Grande shared a week ago on Instagram, teasing the Catwoman-themed music video for the song, which was released Friday, June 7. The video costars Penn Badgley and features cameos by 1998’s “The Boy Is Mine” songstresses Brandy and Monica.

“The boy is mine / I can’t wait to try him / Let’s get intertwined / The stars, they aligned / The boy is mine / Watch me take my time / I can’t believe my mind / The boy is divine,” Grande sings on the track.

The song is off Grande’s seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, which was released in March. The record features her first new music since taking on the role of Glinda in the highly anticipated two-part film adaptation of the musical Wicked. She costars in the film with Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Slater, whom she met on the set.

Grande and Slater began dating in summer 2023 after ending things with their respective spouses: Grande was married to Dalton Gomez for two years and Slater to Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a 2-year-old son, for four years.

“They’re a little dorky and [both] theater geeks at heart. She loves that about him. It’s mutual,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly of the couple in November 2023. “Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.”

The pair have stepped out together at Disneyland, CinemaCon and around NYC, but they have kept their relationship primarily under wraps.

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people, misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” Grande said of her relationship on a February episode of “The Zach Sang Show” on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

She insisted that pieces of her new album touch on things that are real in her life, while other pieces “are part of the concept.” Still, she knew listeners would make assumptions.

“I think it’s the absolute worst idea. I’m so nervous,” she said of releasing the album during speculation about her divorce and new romance, adding, “It was scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher.”