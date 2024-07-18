Ariana Madix’s Subtle Jab at Tom Sandoval Amid Lawsuit Drama

Ariana Madix threw subtle shade at Tom Sandoval amid news that he is suing her.

On Wednesday, July 17, Madix, 39, celebrated Vanderpump Rules’ latest Emmy nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program via Instagram Stories by sharing a cast photo and writing, “Congratulations to everyone at @evolutionusa @bravotv and to everyone who makes this show great!”

However, the Love Island USA host was less enthused about sharing Sandoval’s image on her Instagram Stories. Madix placed an animated sticker reading “well done” over her ex’s face in the picture.

Also of note is that Madix set her Story to the tune of Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Tuesday, July 16, that Sandoval, 40, is suing his ex, accusing her of accessing explicit videos of Rachel “Raquel” Leviss on his cell phone without his “authorization or permission.”

In the lawsuit, Sandoval claims Madix “obtained access” to his phone on March 1, 2023, and reviewed videos of Leviss. Sandoval’s filing further alleges that Madix “made copies” of a video and distributed it to “Leviss and third parties” without his permission.

Sandoval filed the lawsuit in response to Leviss’ own suit against him and Madix filed in February. Leviss accused the exes of revenge porn, eavesdropping invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“While Tom Sandoval accepts responsibility for his affair, he strongly denies the allegations of the lawsuit filed by Rachel Leviss against him and Ms. Madix,” Sandoval’s attorney, Mark Gerragos, told Us in a statement on Wednesday. “In order to ensure a fair and just determination of responsibility among all parties involved, we filed a cross complaint on behalf of Mr. Sandoval. This customary legal action was crucial to ensure that liability, if any, is fairly distributed based on the actual level of involvement and fault of each party. We aim to resolve this legal dispute with upmost respect towards all parties involved.”

Madix’s attorney, Jordan Susman, slammed Sandoval’s claims in a statement to Us late Tuesday night.

“It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix,” said the statement. “From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices.”

The statement continued: “If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself. Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the most hated man in America,’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”