She’s the clap-back queen! Ariel Winter isn’t one to stay silent when internet trolls attack, and she made sure that a hater didn’t get the last word on Monday, April 16, after they took aim at her on social media.

When the 20-year-old actress’ costar Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to share a sweet pic of their TV family from the Modern Family for Your Consideration Event earlier that same night, one commenter bashed Winter.

“Why does Ariel look so thirsty all the time,” the commenter wrote.

“I’m SO thirsty,” she replied. “Haven’t had water in hours. God I can’t believe you can tell I’m dehydrated from this pic.”

And fans were quick to chime in with support for the former child star. “@arielwinter and this response is why I like you!!!!” one commenter wrote. “Your so relatable!!!”

This isn’t the first time the actress — who plays the shy Alex Dunphy on the hit ABC show — has felt the pressure of internet trolls. Us Weekly caught up with her in November 2017, and she dished on how she deals with the haters.

“It’s difficult to not write something sassy, but I feel better when I write something positive,” she told Us at the time. “Maybe they’ll not write something hurtful next time.”

And though she admitted at the time that she still gets “insecure all the time,” she told Us, “The only person that matters is yourself. If you’re happy, if you’re confident, that’s all that matters.”

