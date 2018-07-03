Bold move much? Ariel Winter’s rather risqué gym attire has fans doing a double take.

The Modern Family star, 20, came under fire on Monday, July 1, when she worked out while wearing a T-shirt bearing the phrase, “Keep Calm and Eat a Bag of D—ks.”

Winter showed off the racy top via an Instagram post which she captioned, “the muthaf—kin’ motto at the gym.”

Critics took to the comments to slam The Last Movie Star actress’s clothing choice and condemn her for the way she positioned her legs in the photo. “I’m just tryna figure out why you would post a picture with your legs open knowing you have a pad on?” one user wrote, seemingly suggesting that the ABC star was on her period. “She probably tryna start controversy and get clout lmao.”

Added another: “Wearing pads gets you the most clout guys.”

Winter clapped back at the trolls by poking fun at the situation. “A new way to get followers: shock everyone by letting them know that you get visited by a rare disease every month called a period,” she quipped. “But also…if I was on my period my ass would be home AF on the couch with a cheese plate on the coffee table, not in the gym.”

Winter hasn’t shied away from confronting social media haters in the past. Back in April, she hilariously shut down a troll who wondered why she “looks so thirsty all the time.”

“I’m SO thirsty,” she teased back. “Haven’t had water in hours. God I can’t believe you can tell I’m dehydrated from this pic.”

Winter previously opened up about addressing her critics during a November 2017 interview with Us Weekly.

“It’s difficult to not write something sassy, but I feel better when I write something positive,” she exclusively told Us. “Maybe they’ll not write something hurtful next time.”

Despite her confident demeanor, Winter admitted that she still feels “insecure all the time,” but “the only person that matters is yourself. If you’re happy, if you’re confident, that’s all that matters.”

