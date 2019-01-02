Ariel Winter ended 2018 doing what she does best — shutting down her haters on social media.

The Modern Family star, 20, didn’t stay silent after facing a wave of backlash in the comments of her New Year’s Eve Instagram photos with boyfriend Levi Meaden.

“Drinking underage! Very Bad! Lol,” one user wrote of the actress’ picture holding a glass of champagne alongside her beau, 31, on Tuesday, January 1. Winter shot back, “Honestly anything acidic kills my stomach so I really just held his because I didn’t want to be the only one toasting with water…lol.”

The ABC personality defended herself again after another critic added, “Not half as bad as all the coke/meth she uses. She literally dropped 30 [pounds].”

Winter sarcastically replied, “Yup…I dropped 30 bodies of water so fast… and yes! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous anti depressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke/meth! Definitely not a new one that worked and then regulated my metabolism. Coke/meth was a controversial decision but she stands by it.”

The user then clarified that they weren’t “hating” on the Last Movie Star actress and thinks she’s “actually gorgeous. But pills and nose candy go hand in hand with Hollywood.”

This didn’t sit well with Winter, who snapped back, “Thanks for the compliment…? I’m sure you know EXACTLY what goes on or is hand in hand with EVERYONE in Hollywood seeing as everyone knows everything about people they DON’T know. And apparently everyone does the same thing now??? I couldn’t have lost weight for any other reason just because of the industry I’m in?”

She continued: “I’m not trying to be rude, but I am trying to let you know that telling someone how something happened to them AFTER they told you what actually happened (only the person it happened to would know) is s—y and completely arrogant. I don’t need to explain myself to anyone. No one does. However, I want to cut this s—t out of my thread right now. I think it definitely counts as hating on someone when you completely ignore the truth coming from the actual person, to just follow your own fantasy narrative.”

Winter hasn’t shied away from addressing Instagram trolls in the past, but at times, it’s been too big of a burden to handle. In July, she took a break from Twitter due to “the constant negativity she experiences,” her rep told Us Weekly at the time. “She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgement.”

