Taking a step back. Ariel Winter left Twitter, and now her rep is explaining the reason behind her decision.

“Ariel has taken a break from Twitter and engaging with commenters on her other platforms because of the constant negativity she experiences,” Winter’s representative told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, July 6. “She needs a moment to breathe and enjoy herself without judgement.” Meanwhile, her Instagram account remains intact.

Winter frequently confronts trolls on her social media platforms. Earlier this week, the 20-year-old shut down haters who blasted her for wearing a “Keep Calm and Eat a Bag of D—ks” T-shirt to the gym and suggested she was on her period. “A new way to get followers: shock everyone by letting them know that you get visited by a rare disease every month called a period,” she clapped back. “But also…if I was on my period my ass would be home AF on the couch with a cheese plate on the coffee table, not in the gym.”

Winter’s onscreen sister, Sarah Hyland, even stepped in to defend her when commenters focused on the former’s braless look in a June 24 Instagram post. “To all the pervs commenting on this post?” the 27-year-old actress replied. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!”

The former child star confided in Us about how she deals with negativity in November 2017. “It’s difficult to not write something sassy, but I feel better when I write something positive,” she said at the time. “Maybe they’ll not write something hurtful next time.”

