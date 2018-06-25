Not on her watch! Sarah Hyland stepped in to shut down nonsense comments on an Instagram picture posted by her Modern Family costar Ariel Winter.

“Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself,” Winter, 20, captioned an Instagram pic of her makeup-free self pumping gas with her arms crossed on Sunday, June 24. But when commenters started writing inappropriate responses to the pic, focusing on the actress’ “braless” look and pointing out her nipples, Hyland — who plays Winter’s big sister on the hit series — chimed in.

“To all the pervs commenting on this post?” she wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!”

Winter, meanwhile, also clapped back at a hater who wrote, “when you were perfect.” Her hilarious response? “This got taken of me two days ago.”

The 27-year-old Candie’s creative director later took a page out of Winter’s book and posted a candid snap of herself in her element, wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and sweatpants as she carried her cellphone.

“Pulling an @arielwinter: Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself,” she wrote adding the hashtags, “#newyorkeratheart #angrywalking.”

Hyland doesn’t shy away from sharing her reality with her social media followers. Earlier this month, the actress posted a shocking photo of her swollen face and revealed that she had been hospitalized. (Hyland underwent a life-saving kidney transplant in 2012 and is open about various medical conditions she faces.)

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” she wrote alongside the pic on June 22. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

In a second Instagram Story that same day, she added a sweet video of herself with her beloved dog Boo. “Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times,” she wrote. ”This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment.”

