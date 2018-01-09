Ariel Winter is having a sh-tty vacation. The Modern Family star, 19, revealed on Twitter that she and boyfriend Levi Meaden returned to their Airbnb rental home only to find that it had been trashed with feces.

“I come back from lunch to find sh-t thrown all over the front of the house I’m staying in,” Winter tweeted on Sunday, January 7. “I will find you with these cameras and you are f–ked.”

The actress was still traumatized by the experience hours later. “I still can’t believe someone threw [poop Emoji] all over my Airbnb…like bruh I just got here with my scrabble chiiiiiiillllllll,” she tweeted in the early hours of Monday, January 8. “Never been happier to go home.”

Still, the unexpected downside to the couple’s getaway seemed to bring them even closer together in the end. Winter added: “I also just have to say…through all of this [poop Emoji] (literally) @ LeviMeaden is my rock and I couldn’t be luckier. I love you.”

Winter had noted on Twitter on Sunday before the incident that the duo had “decided to go on more adventures this year,” bringing them to their current vacation.

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in November and wrote sweet notes to each other on Instagram to celebrate the occasion. “Happy 1 year anniversary my love,” Winter captioned two pics with her beau. “I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you. P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you.”

Meaden, 30, added in his own adorable post: “I can’t believe it’s been a year. We’ve had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And traveled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I’d be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!”

