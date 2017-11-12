Ariel Winter Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter celebrated her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Levi Meaden on Sunday, November 12, posting a sweet love note on Instagram.

“Happy 1 year anniversary my love,” she captioned two pics with her beau. “I’m the luckiest girl in the entire world. Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined. Here’s to many, many more. I love you. P.S. your crazy butt is the only one who could ever make me agree to jumping off a cliff at a waterfall soooo yeah. I love you.”

The first pic showed them in their red carpet finest, while the second photo featured her in a pink bikini with her legs wrapped around Meaden, 30, as they kissed near a waterfall.

The Aftermath star posted his own tribute to the Modern Family actress, 19, writing, “I can’t believe it’s been a year. We’ve had adventures. Gotten dolled up countless times. And traveled through 3 continents together. I never imagined I’d be this happy. I love you more than anything! Happy anniversary Peanut Butter!!!!”

Earlier this week Winter dished to Us Weekly about Meaden, saying that they “have a great relationship.”

“He’s just the loveliest person, he loves me through thick and thin,” she told Us. “He’s always telling me, no matter what I’m wearing, no matter what I’m doing, that I’m beautiful.”

The couple live together in L.A. in a house that Winter bought last year.

“My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks,” she told Jimmy Kimmel this past May. “I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He’s great, he does all that. I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple. I baked those two the other day. They were edible.”

