Arnold Schwarzenegger is home from the hospital after undergoing open-heart surgery last week, a source tells Us Weekly.

The former governor of California was discharged from Cedars-Sinai in L.A. on Friday, April 6. “He’s excited to get home and feels great,” the source tells Us.

As previously reported, the Terminator actor, 70, had a pulmonic valve replacement in a planned procedure in Los Angeles on March 29. It was the second time he’d had the surgery — Schwarzenegger initially went under the knife in 1997 to fix the congenital heart defect.

“That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement,” the action hero’s spokesperson, Daniel Ketchell told The Washington Post on March 30. He added that an open-heart surgery team was available during the operation in case of complications and Schwarzenegger himself revealed following the surgery that he’d had the more complicated open-heart surgery after an undisclosed issue arose.

“It’s true: I’m back!” the Kindergarten Cop actor tweeted earlier this week. “I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one – but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for. Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages.”

It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one – but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for. Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 2, 2018

Ketchell told Us on March 30 that Schwarzenegger was “doing well post-surgery,” and was “joking with people, laughing and in great spirits.”

