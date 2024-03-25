Arnold Schwarzenegger says he had a pacemaker fitted last week after previously undergoing three open heart surgeries.

Speaking on the Monday, March 25, episode of his podcast, “Arnold’s Pump Club,” the 76-year-old broke the news and joked that he now has a “machine part” just like his Terminator character.

“Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine. I got a pacemaker,” he told listeners.”I have to tell you, just saying this to all of you goes against so much of my upbringing in Austria, where nobody ever talked about medical issues.

“Everything related to healthcare was kept to yourself. But I’ve gotten so many messages and emails from people who were born with a bicuspid aortic valve, like me, telling me that talking about my valve replacement surgeries has given them courage and hope to deal with their own.”

He added, “So, since I know that going against my secretive instinct and being transparent helps people, what choice do I have?”

The star, who was seen on stage at the Oscars earlier this month presenting an award alongside his Twins costar Danny DeVito, also assured fans that he is having a speedy recovery.

“First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great,” Schwarzenegger said. “I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda. By the way, when we talk about exercise being the only magic pill to slow down aging, look at Jane. She’s 10 years older than me, turning 87 this year.”

Schwarzenegger went on to thank his medical team who “took amazing care” of him and “made the surgery as painless” as possible. “Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery,” he added, noting that his doctors advised him it was time to get a pacemaker “because some scar tissue from my previous surgery had made my heartbeat irregular.”

It’s been an eventful year for the action man so far. In January, the former California governor was detained at the Munich International Airport for attempting to take an “unregistered” watch through customs, according to a report from TMZ. The outlet shared a photo of the actor posing alongside a customs agent while holding up what appeared to be a watch box.

Proceedings were launched against him, an airport customs spokesperson told NBC News in a statement at the time. Further details into the investigation weren’t disclosed due to Germany’s privacy laws.

According to multiple reports, Schwarzenegger cooperated with the investigation and withdrew cash for the prepay taxes on the watch.