Like father, like son! Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena stepped out in Malibu on Wednesday, April 6, looking nearly identical to the action star’s younger self back in the day.

The 18-year-old teen sported a headful of curly locks not unlike Schwarzenegger’s 1982 Conan the Barbarian–era looks, as well as a similarly strong, muscular build and wide smile.

The Bakersfield, California, native wore a sky-blue T-shirt with the word “Hawaii” emblazoned across the front, paired with gym shorts and black flip-flops. At one point, he flashed a shaka hand gesture.

Baena is the biological son of Schwarzenegger, 68, and the family’s former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, who worked with the family for over 20 years.

News of the former California governor’s extramarital affair first broke in 2011 shortly after he and his then-wife Maria Shriver announced their separation following 25 years of marriage.

In his tell-all autobiography, Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story, the Terminator star admitted that he kept the affair a secret from Shriver, 60, for years until the truth finally came out during a therapy session.

“The minute we sat down, the therapist turned to me and said, ‘Maria wanted to come here today and to ask about a child — whether you fathered a child with your housekeeper Mildred,’” he wrote, adding that for years, he had “instead of doing the right thing, I’d just put the truth in a mental compartment and locked it up where I didn’t deal with it every day.”

Schwarzenegger is on good terms with Joseph, and according to TMZ, even bought the teen a complete home gym for his 16th birthday.

The iconic action star also shares four kids with Shriver — sons Patrick, 22, Christopher, 18, and daughters Katherine, 26, and Christina, 24.

“My kids are a straight 10,” he told Howard Stern last June. “I am so proud of them. I’m so in love with them.”

