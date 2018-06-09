Ashlee Simpson relays the pieces of her life to Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the singer, 33, who launched a unisex capsule collection with Zadig & Voltaire — available worldwide now.

1. My favorite place in the world is Italy. That’s where I want to go right now!

2. My first job was a Kohl’s commercial.

3. Of everything that’s in my closet, I couldn’t live without my bags. I have a good collection of bags and vintage T-shirts.

4. My secret obsession is my kids [son Bronx, 9, with ex Pete Wentz, and daughter Jagger, 2, with husband Evan Ross]… but that’s not really a secret!

5. I probably have weird habits, but I just don’t know them ’cause they’re weird, right?

6. People would be surprised to know that I know how to do ballet. I can lift my leg up!

7. If I weren’t a singer and actress, I probably would have been a ballerina.

8. There are way too many cringeworthy moments from my MTV reality show [2004’s The Ashlee Simpson Show], but hey, it’s all about putting yourself out there!

9. My go-to karaoke song is [Pat Benatar’s] “Love Is a Battlefield.”

10. I would never jump out of an airplane.

11. I love kitten heels right now. They’re easy to walk in.

12. My secret beauty ritual: I’ve been using castor oil on my eyelashes and eyebrows and it’s been really great for letting them grow.

13. I’m a perfectionist about my hair color. I love when my hair is bleached, but unfortunately I can’t do that all the time.

14. My first big purchase was a Louis Vuitton suitcase.

15. I’d rather be on Dancing With the Stars than The Apprentice.

16. My go-to board game is Scattergories.

17. My most embarrassing moment was probably SNL!

18. Lately, I’ve been afraid of heights. That’s a new thing. My stomach drops. At Disneyland [on a roller coaster] I was like, “Whoa! Hey!”

19. Growing up I was probably more of a party animal than a straight-A student.

20. I talk to myself in the shower and sing. I take showers with my daughter and we sing all the kids’ songs.

21. I fangirled over Debbie Harry and Gwen Stefani when I was younger. I was like, “Oh my gosh! [Gwen and I] have the same birthday!”

22. A quote that I live by is to “enjoy life and be happy.”

23. I relax on days off by Netflix and chilling!

24. I have so many favorite shows. I love Jane the Virgin and Vanderpump Rules. I also love Trust on FX.

25. The nicest thing a fan has sent me is probably [scrapbooks]. Those are always very special to me and I’ve collected them throughout the years.

