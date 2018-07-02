Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Celebrate the Finale of Their Upcoming Docu-Series With a Special Performance

It’s a celebration! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross gathered their families together to celebrate the finale of their upcoming docu-series and unveil new music at Warwick L.A. in Hollywood on Saturday, June 30.

E! announced in May that the show will follow their lives as the parents of 2-year-old daughter Jagger (Simpson also shares son Bronx, 9, with ex-husband Pete Wentz), and take viewers inside the recording sessions of the couple’s upcoming duet album.

To commemorate the finale of their new TV show, Ashlee and Evan, Joe Simpson, Jessica Simpson, Tracee Ellis Ross and more family and friends came out to support the couple and watched them rock the house with a special performance.

The husband and wife duo performed “I Do” along with other songs that Ross previously told Us were inspired by their love and lives.

In between their singing, the “Pieces of Me” songstress told the crowd of about 200 that what helped create their album were the people they love and great energy. Simpson even recounted the story of when she and Ross first met at the Beverly Hills Polo Club.

The couple, known for their rock ‘n’ roll style, looked effortlessly chic at the event with Simpson donning yellow sequin pants, a matching oversize jacket and white top, while Evan sported a nude silk button-down shirt, brown top hat and black jeans.

To close out the night, confetti came pouring down onto the stage and the two laughed hysterically and kissed onstage.

