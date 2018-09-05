The rumors are true! Ashlee Simpson finally confirmed that her 2005 song “Boyfriend” is about Lindsay Lohan and Wilmer Valderrama.

“Yeah, I mean, I hung out with him first,” the Ashlee+Evan star, 33, said when asked about the lyrics during a round of “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, September 4. “I wasn’t interested in him at that point.”

When host Andy Cohen clarified, “So, ‘I didn’t steal your boyfriend,’ that was about you not stealing him from Lindsay Lohan?” Simpson responded, “I didn’t. I was done.”

The “Pieces of Me” singer insisted that she does not harbor any ill will toward the Mean Girls actress, 32, and the That ‘70s Show alum, 38, though.

“We’re great! All is well,” she said. “And by the way, they’re the best, so all love.”

“Boyfriend” was released as the lead single from Simpson’s sophomore album, I Am Me. At the time, she denied speculation that the lyrics were directed at Lohan, who briefly dated Valderrama in 2004.

“It’s not about one person in particular, it’s just something every girl can relate to,” the former Ashlee Simpson Show star told MTV News in August 2005. “It’s a song about [how] every girl out there sometimes thinks you stole her boyfriend. It’s just making fun of that.”

Simpson and Valderrama have long maintained that their friendship was purely platonic. She is now married to Evan Ross, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Jagger. She is also the mother of 9-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

