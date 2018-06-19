Continuing to share her emotion. Asia Argento hasn’t shied away from social media following the death of her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain, and she isn’t stopping now.

The 42-year-old Italian actress posted a selfie to her Instagram Story on Monday, June 18, with the blunt caption: “Life is a bitch and then you die.”

The message was posted just 10 days after the 61-year-old TV personality was found dead on June 8, when his pal Eric Ripert dicovered him unresponsive in his hotel room in France. Authorities revealed that there was no evidence of foul play and that Bourdain had died by suicide.

Shortly after the news of his death, Argento penned an emotional letter.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspires so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” she wrote on Instagram later that same day. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Argento later reflected in a Story of the lyrics David Bowie’s hit song “Lazarus” on June 14.

“Look up here, I’m in heaven / I’ve got scars that can’t be seen / I’ve got drama, can’t be stolen / Everybody knows me now,” she wrote on top of a screenshot of the song. “[Verse 2] Look up here, man, I’m in danger/ I’ve got nothing left to lose / I’m so high it makes my brain whirl / Dropped my cell phone down below / Ain’t that just like me?”

Argento and Bourdain began dating in 2017 after working together on the 2016 Rome episode of the hit CNN series, Parts Unknown.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

