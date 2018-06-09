There was no evidence of foul play or violence in the death of Anthony Bourdain, French authorities confirmed on Saturday, June 9.

Christian de Rocquigny, the prosecutor of Colmar in France’s eastern Alsace region, told The Associated Press that “there is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment.” He added that a medical examiner said there were no signs of violence on the chef’s body.

The French prosecutor also confirmed that the TV personality died by suicide while staying at Le Chambard Hotel in the ancient village of Kaysersberg, where he was filming an episode of his CNN show, Parts Unknown. Rocquigny revealed that the star used the belt of his hotel bathrobe to hang himself and said toxicology tests were done on Bourdain’s body, to check for medications or other drugs.

De Rocquigny said there didn’t appear to be “much planning” in Bourdain’s suicide and the evidence led him to believe it was “more in the direction of an impulsive act.” “We have no indication that he was consuming alcohol in the days before his death or changed his behavior,” he added, according to The New York Times.

The celebrity chef was found dead in a luxury hotel room in Strasbourg, France, in the morning on Friday, June 8. He was 61. He was found unresponsive by his close friend and fellow chef Éric Ripert after he failed to show up for breakfast.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement on Friday. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Celebrity chefs and other stars have paid tribute to the former No Reservations host. “Anthony was a dear friend. He was an exceptional human being, so inspiring and generous,” Ripert said in a statement to Us. “One of the greatest storytellers of our time who connected with so many. I wish him peace. My love and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

Bourdain’s colleagues over at CNN revealed that people are deeply affected by the passing of the TV host. “Everyone here is devastated this morning,” a CNN staffer told Us Weekly. “It’s so shocking and sad.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).