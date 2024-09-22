It’s time for Libras to take the spotlight, so Us Weekly turned to world-renowned astrologer and author Susan Miller to get the forecast for the seventh sign.

Kim Kardashian (born October 21, 1980) has three planets in Libra, which “rules the law,” Miller says in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. With Jupiter conjunct Saturn — a sign of “tremendous determination” — Miller believes Kardashian will find success on her path to pursuing a legal career, telling Us that Kardashian “is serious about her studies.”

Fellow Libra Cardi B (October 11, 1992) has a natal Cardinal Cross (of planets) in her birth chart. “So she has met much resistance in life,” Miller explains. “We should be in admiration for all she’s achieved.”

The future looks bright for the rapper, who recently welcomed her third baby with Offset. “She hasn’t even begun to see the full flowering of her talent, but she will in the year ahead,” Miller says.

The coming year will also bring plenty of opportunities for Zac Efron (October 18, 1987) whose Saturn opposition to the sun lends itself to the actor being a “very hard worker.” Miller predicts Efron will be busier than ever. “He’ll do lots of movie junkets and walking red carpets. … He’s using the gifts the planets gave him,” the astrologer tells Us.

Scroll down for a complete look at what’s in store for Libras this year, from relationships to career moves and beyond:

What Libras Are Really Like

Those born between September 23 and October 22 make perfect partners, Miller says. “The Libra does better when they’re with a person who can act as a sounding board,” the astrologer tells Us. Represented by the scale symbol and ruled by Venus, the astrological sign tends to be “attuned to fairness and balance. … It has been said that Libras find it hard to make decisions, but I feel that’s not true. They are analytical and careful to look at both sides of all matters.”

Work and Career

According to Miller, being patient with the constant ebbs and flows in your professional life will pay off soon. Libras have “gone through a quiet period where professionally things weren’t moving ahead, but now everything is coming together,” she tells Us. Enjoy the downtime before your career explodes with opportunity starting June 9, 2025, continuing for 12 months, when Jupiter — “the good fortune planet” — moves to the 10th house of career accolades.

Relationships

Good news! Love will be a “strong influence” in the lives of Libras starting November 19, when Pluto moves into Aquarius, their solar fifth house of true love for the coming 20 years. Whether you’re looking for romance or need help strengthening your present union, Pluto, the planet of transformation, has your back from mid-November onward.

What to Watch For

This is a “special year” for Libras, Miller advises, noting that with Jupiter in Gemini (the house of foreign people and places), now is the time for an adventure. “They should travel to distant places they’ve never been,” she says. Libras will have “luck” with international travel and relationships; however, due to taskmaster Saturn in their sixth house of work and health, they need to heed doctor’s orders. “Libras might not pay attention to their health because they’ll be busy,” she says. “Ask your doctor to list all the things to do to stay healthy.”

Libra Love Lowdown

Catherine Zeta-Jones (September 25, 1969) and Michael Douglas (September 25, 1944) share a birthday and, according to Miller, a commitment to making their 23-year marriage last. “This was not an easy pairing,” she tells Us. “Catherine’s Mars — which is where you have opinions — is not compatible on every point in Michael’s chart [and] his Saturn is opposite her Saturn among other planetary challenges.” Though “there were roadblocks,” Miller says the stars ultimately aligned for this A-list couple. “They are both Libras, and value the sanctity of marriage above all, and through commitment, they make it work beautifully.”