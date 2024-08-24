It’s officially Virgo’s time to shine, and Us Weekly turned to world-renowned astrologer and author Susan Miller to get the rundown on what’s in store for those with the famous zodiac sign.

For Prince Harry (September 15, 1984), 2024 is all about celebrating his loved ones. Miller calls the Duke of Sussex’s two children — Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 — the “loves of his life” in the latest issue of Us. Miller even notes that she “wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted one more [kid]” with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, Zendaya (September 1, 1996) having Pluto at “the tip-top of her chart” makes her “a powerful force in her industry,” according to Miller. Noting that the Euphoria star, 27, is “careful and thoughtful about how she lives her life,” Miller teased that Zendaya can expect to find “a lot more” within the next year.

Keanu Reeves (September 2, 1964) is a double Virgo with the sign as both his sun and rising placements, something Miller tells Us makes the actor “compassionate and kind.” She added: “He can sense how others are feeling. He knows who’s OK and who needs extra attention and a sympathetic ear.” He is also “especially generous and has philanthropic goals.”

Keep scrolling to see more of Miller’s Virgo predictions for 2024, including how Nicole Richie and Cameron Diaz’s star signs play into their sister-in-law relationship:

What Virgos Are Really Like

As an Earth sign, Virgos are “very giving and don’t want anything in return,” Miller tells Us of those born between August 23 and September 22. The astrological sign is “known to be discerning” and “very careful with their words.” The sign produces “brilliant writers and editors” and “are attached to the healing arts.” They are modest by nature. “They don’t toot their own horn,” Miller adds. “They rack up tremendous accolades, [but] keep it quiet.”

Work and Career

According to Miller, Virgos should concentrate on their career now until June 9, 2025, due to the arrival of good fortune Jupiter to their solar 10th house of honors, awards and achievement. “This is their best year in 12 years,” she shares. “Whatever they’re involved in now is golden, and it’s their chance to make [themselves] a big name.” They shouldn’t have much trouble getting down to business, either: “Virgos are productive and the most industrious people on the planet.”

Relationships

Being hard workers, Virgos will have more time to focus on love in the new year when the holidays are over, says Miller. “With parties and family time underway, they’ll be too busy decking the halls and cooking the turkey,” she explains. “It takes Virgo longer than most to fully relax, so January will be the best [time] to find and enjoy love.” The new moon in Capricorn January 11 will summon Cupid and his fleet of little angels.

What to Watch For

Saturn, now in Pisces, has been visiting Virgo’s committed relationship sector since March 2023 and is set to stay until February 2026. Some Virgos are reassessing a serious, close relationship in marriage, an established love relationship or a business partnership. “Prepare for a possible shift,” Miller advises. “Virgos are deciding whether or not they need to make a change — to stay and improve things or leave without regret,” she says.

Family Matters

Some people find the dynamics between sisters-in-law to be difficult, but that’s not the case for Richie, 42 (September 21, 1981), and Diaz, 51 (August 30, 1972), who are married to Joel Madden and Benji Madden, respectively. “They get along very well,” Miller says, noting that though their personalities are different — Richie is “earthy, real, unpretentious and practical,” while Diaz is an “entrepreneurial, risk-taking spirit” — the Virgos respect each other: “They’re not competitive with each other — in fact, their charts show they are supportive and happy for each other’s successes.”

For more insights from Miller and monthly horoscopes, head to astrologyzone.com.