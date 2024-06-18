Austin Butler is opening up about sharing tacos with his “hero” Robert De Niro and rapper Snoop Dogg.

The unlikely trio took the internet by storm in March when Snoop’s son, Champ Medici, shared pictures of the stars hanging out in a Malibu, California, home via Instagram. In one snap, they can all be seen posing for the camera while De Niro holds his pet dog, Snoopy.

On Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Butler, 32, explained that he was invited to hang out with De Niro, 80, and Snoop, 52, and jumped at the opportunity.

“That was wild,” said the Elvis actor. “A mutual friend said, ‘Do you wanna come over to my house and have tacos with Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro?’ and I dropped everything and I was there in a heartbeat.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel then asked Butler if Snoop “offered you anything,” referring to the rapper’s infamous love of weed.

“He had it there,” Butler responded. “I was so nervous to get too high and try to talk to my hero, Robert De Niro, so I refrained.”

The Bikeriders star then threw the question back to Kimmel, who said he once got high with Snoop on television. “I was at Snoop’s house. He had ordered chicken — a lot of it. And I ate a lot of it. He was watching me and I overheard him say to his friend, ‘My nephew done ate six pieces of chicken already,’” the comedian recalled. “One of the great moments of my life.”

Butler also shared that he got starstruck meeting another major Hollywood star: Meryl Streep.

Butler and Kimmel recalled last seeing each other at a star-studded party at Paul McCartney’s house, where Butler tried to work up the courage to say hello to the three-time Oscar winner.

“I was nervous,” he explained. “I ended up kind of not having anyone to talk to at one point so I went into Paul McCartney’s kitchen and I ate some of his vegan pizza … And then a friend came over and said, ‘Do you want me to introduce you?’ I couldn’t believe I was meeting Meryl Streep with Paul McCartney’s vegan pizza in my mouth.”

“She was so sweet,” Butler added.