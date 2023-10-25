Snoop Dogg is famous for his penchant for weed — especially when he’s recording. However, he just recalled a time where Pharrell Williams once out-smoked him.

“Me, Pharrell and Stevie Wonder was in the studio. We smoking,” the “Gin and Juice” artist, 52, told rapper Latto of the 2015 recording session in a Rolling Stone interview published on Tuesday, October 24. “We in a little-ass room. Pharrell’s done got high, he got secondhand smoke. Now Stevie in the booth and Pharrell ain’t saying s–t. Stevie in that motherf–ker trying to figure out what to do.”

Snoop claimed Pharrell was so stoned, “He leaves Stevie in the booth and don’t give him no direction.” Suddenly, the Doggfather found himself having to guide the 73-year-old Motown legend.

“I’m trying to tell Stevie what to do. I don’t know what the f-—k to do. I’m not a producer,” continued Snoop, who has worked with Pharrell, 50, on multiple tracks. The rapper told Wonder to “play anything,” and the famed musician completed the session without Williams.

“When we finished, Pharrell took all of the good s—t that he played. Because he was playing harmonica, singing, and it ended up working. But it was funny to me that this n—ga been around me this long, but today he finally gets so high that he leaves Stevie in there,” Snoop added.

Snoop and Pharrell have recorded over a dozen songs together, including 2002’s “Beautiful,” 2004’s “Drop it Like It’s Hot,” “Signs” ± with Justin Timberlake — in 2004, and “Say Somethin’ with Mariah Carey in 2005. While Snoop didn’t reveal the name of the song they worked on with Wonder, in 2015, he released the single “California Roll” featuring both artists.

The “Nothin’ But a G Thang” rapper, born Calvin Broaddus, has worked with a wide variety of stars over his 30-year career, including Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur, Katy Perry, Willie Nelson and Bruno Mars. Recording with Wonder was one of his most memorable sessions.

Snoop told HipHopDX in 2015 how he convinced the “Superstition” singer to sing with him after he had recorded the track with Williams.

“This s–t would be dope if we put Stevie Wonder on there,” Snoop recalled thinking. “And then Pharrell was like, ‘You think you can get it?’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah I can get it.’”

“They got him right on the phone,” Snoop continued, “and I was like, ‘Unc, what’s happenin?’ I’m with Pharrell, we in the studio, we got a record for you. He was like, ‘Pharrell?’ I’m like, ‘We got one, me, you and P. It’s so motherf—king magical right now. Could you just come play the harmonica on it?’ He was like, ‘I’ll be there.’”