How Latto Got Her ‘Big Hair Moment’ at the 2023 BET Awards 

For the 2023 BET Awards, Latto wanted memorable hair and a memorable win. It’s no surprise that the rapper achieved both, and her hairstylist, Ashanti Lation, exclusively told Us Weekly how she made it happen.

“We knew we wanted to have a big hair moment, something with lots of volume for the red carpet,” Lation explained to Us after the Sunday, June 25, awards show — which saw Latto, 24, take the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration for Big Energy, featuring Mariah Carey.

“I’m not going to cry this year,” Latto said in her acceptance speech. “But shout out to God. Shout out to all the other women in the category and the women who paved the way for this to even be possible. This category is going crazy this year.”

Ahead of her victories, Latto graced the event’s pink carpet in a sexy sheer gown by Mônot that featured a daring thigh-high slit. The “For the Night” artist teamed the garment with layered necklaces, strappy black sandal heels and voluminous locks.

Her signature blonde strands were parted to the side, styled in bouncy waves. To do this, Lation used the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler with the 1.2-inch attachment. “I wanted a look that matched her ‘Big Latto’ persona, that brought big energy to the stage and represented her big nomination that turned into a big win,” she said.

Before using the tool, which is currently trending on TikTok, Lation washed Latto’s natural hair and extensions with SheaMoisture’s Aloe Butter Scalp Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, which left her strands “super soft and manageable.”

Next, Lation added in the extensions “to create extra volume.” Afterward, she went to work with the Dyson Airwrap, which she said put “minimal heat” on Latto’s mane.

Once she created the curls, the beauty guru used the SheaMoisture Manuka Honey & Mafura Oil Hydrating Wrap & Set Mousse to shape Latto’s stresses. Lation completed the look using the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Edge Gel to “lay and secure Latto’s exposed edges.”

The style held up as she belted out her hit “Put It On Da Floor” while on stage.

The Sunday soirée took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and included other performances by Quavo, Offset, Ice Spice, Glorilla, Lil Uzi Vert and Patti LaBelle. Busta Rhymes was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.